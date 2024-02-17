SEVENDAYS NOTES: Rekindling the love for ink

When there weren't any smartphones or digitalised notepads, there were only notebooks. From love letters, and memos to study notes, journals had been our archives where all our messages were stored. However, these days, the practice of writing by hand seems lost. In an era where digital technology dominates, SEVENDAYS NOTES aims to preserve the timeless tradition of writing with its thematic notebooks.

Founded on a deep-rooted passion for the print industry, Saqlain Moustaq and his team aimed to rekindle the love for traditional writing with SEVENDAYS NOTES in an age dominated by digital screens. "We have been with the print industry for a long time," recounts Saqlain Moustaq, Head of the SEVENDAYS NOTES team — revealing the genesis of the venture from a longstanding commitment to the tangible and the tactile.

An observation from Moustaq sparked the inception of SEVENDAYS NOTES — notebooks had become digitalised and people increasingly lost interest in writing by hand. "We saw that people had notebooks, but it was in their phones — for example, to-do lists, notepads, or other digital organisers. So, we wanted to do something so people fall in love with writing again," explains Moustaq.

This observation led to the birth of a venture aimed at reviving the practice of writing by hand, despite the scepticism surrounding the demand for physical notebooks in a digital era. However, discouraging comments from surrounding people didn't stop Moustaq. "Many of my seniors had tried to change my mind," he reflects, adding, "But the comments don't matter because people have liked our notebooks a lot!"

Beyond merely producing notebooks, SEVENDAYS NOTES has woven a narrative that connects individuals to their heritage and culture. The notebooks feature emblems from Bangladesh, predominantly Dhaka, and a division series showcasing districts like Mymensingh, Barishal, Sylhet, etc. They are offering journals and sketch books as well — perfect for the people who love to scribble.

Many people going abroad looks for souvenirs to take from our country, and these thematic notes, according to Moustaq, would be a perfect memento for them. "Our products feature emblems from our country and they are quite inexpensive," Moustaq points out, underscoring the notebooks' appeal as souvenirs that carry the insignia of the country, making them affordable yet meaningful keepsakes.

Sustainability is another cornerstone of SEVENDAYS NOTES' philosophy. In a conscious effort to minimise environmental impact, the team sought alternatives to polyethene for packaging.

Moustaq shares, "For packaging, we wanted to find an alternative to polyethene and look for a material that would not be costly. So, we came up with the idea to use old newspapers, which would be less harmful to the environment and is also a budget-friendly alternative." This innovative approach not only reflects the brand's commitment to environmental stewardship but also adds a unique, eco-friendly aspect to its products.

In providing these bespoke notebooks, SEVENDAYS NOTES highlights the importance of personalisation when it comes to writing.

If you wish to purchase their beautifully curated notebooks, please visit: https://sevendays.com.bd/ or https://www.facebook.com/sevendaysnotes/

Photo: Courtesy