Revamp your living room: Eid-ul-Azha edition

The festivities of Eid come with feasts, joy, and most importantly friends and family. A common scenario during the festive season is that we pull up random chairs for the guests, but how about we upgrade our seating arrangements for a change?

If you have a long room, the best option is to get an L-shaped sofa with an integrated footstool. The footstool can be separated to make more room and the sofa itself is huge.

If you have a modular sofa, choose a mix of components, say different-coloured sections, all in the same muted tones and pattern, providing interest without having to introduce any separate armchairs, which could make the space feel too preoccupied.

Getting a coffee table on castors can be rolled out of the way to change the look of the room, and because it's modular, the sofa can also be reconfigured in lots of different ways. Think of your living room as one big Lego playset and just have fun switching the looks.

If you have a small living room, using one pale colour is a tried-and-tested space manipulator. Add everything white or neutral, so your one extra-large sofa appears to blend into the wall. Coupled with the comfy coffee-table-cum-pouffe, your compact room would comfortably seat seven people.

If a modular sofa is not your preferred aesthetic, a carefully curated selection of chairs is a more old-school way to go. You can choose a backless daybed joined by two similar but not matching wooden-framed armchairs, with cushions and blankets in copious supply for creating a lounging area on the rug. This seating arrangement gives your living room that extra homely factor.

Rooms need more earthy tones to keep the atmosphere calm, and airy feel, further enhanced by the open-framed designs of the armchairs.

If you enjoy being in simpler living rooms, you can opt for a clean and ordered setting. You can re-use the same idea of coordinating furniture but giving it a more traditional look. Pick a straight-lined sofa is teamed with a long upholstered footstool and a pair of matching slimline armchairs.

Neutral shades are your cheat code to help a space feel bigger and less disarranged, but if colours are your vibe, pick a favourite and run with it. Find a bold red sofa complemented by two matching red-and-white herringbone footstools for additional seating, and a bright, cherry-red lampshade to complete the look. If not red, go for any other loud colour.

A nest of tables is the ideal support to multiple seating options, as they can be placed around the room when you have guests, but neatly stacked away when not in use.

It is understandable, that every Eid there are a lot of additional costs to think of along with the absolute necessities. Do not worry about breaking the bank to get your desired living room. You can choose EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) to settle your payment. This way you can get nicer furniture without paying a hefty amount at once.

Your home is a reflection of who you are, make sure to make it look welcoming and jolly. This Eid spend time with your loved ones in a more homely and pleasant setting.