Dominated by instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, and Imo, traditional SMS (Short Messaging Service) seemed almost forgotten, relegated to the background of our digital lives. Yet, with the recent internet crisis that left many without access to their favourite apps, the good old text message made a surprising comeback.

The shift back to SMS served as a reminder of its reliability.

"Honestly, who knew SMS could do emojis? I felt like I unearthed a hidden treasure in my phone," laughed Alpona Saha, who had not opened her SMS app in months. "I scrolled past a graveyard of old promotional texts and thought, 'Well, why not?' And just like that, SMS became a reliable ally," she added.

The shift back to SMS also highlighted its unexpected joy. Adding a personal twist to her rediscovered communication tool, Binti Sadiq injected some flair into her experience.

"I set my notification sound to a disco tune—it was my way of adding a little sparkle to the situation," she chuckled. Her story illustrated how customisable SMS can be, proving that old tech can still jam with the best of them.

Similarly, MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) might sound like a relic from the flip phone era, but it's a surprisingly adept feature that enhances how we communicate. As the evolved version of SMS, MMS allows you to send images, audio files, video clips, and even large texts, transforming a basic message into a multimedia experience.

This revival of SMS and MMS during the digital drought showed that they are not just emergency backups but vibrant, capable messaging options.

As users like Saha explored these once-neglected features, she discovered that traditional text messaging could indeed compete with modern apps.

"Who would have thought? SMS still has a few tricks up its sleeve. It's like finding your old favourite sweater and realising it's back in style," she reflected.

This renewed interest in SMS and MMS highlighted their lasting utility and adaptability. It reminded us that in our fast-paced chase for the latest and greatest, there was still value in the basics!

So, as we navigated through tech disruptions, the trusty old text message stood ready, not just as a relic of the past but as a delightful and dependable part of our digital present.