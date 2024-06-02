Life & Living
Ashif Ahmed Rudro
Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:47 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 01:02 PM

Let the madness set in: How to watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Photo: Collected/ Unsplash

The T20 World Cup is set to start from June 2, 2024. Before everyone starts rooting for their favourite team, the burning question at the moment is how can you watch the games?

No worries for we have got you covered.

OTT PLATFORMS

The ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024 will be streamed exclusively on the OTT platform, Toffee. Being an established, premier destination for high-quality live streaming of major sporting events in the country, Toffee leads the way for most of such sporting events.

One can stream through their website or even their official app. With their wide variety of content and live broadcasting of sporting events, a Toffee subscription just might be worth it. At Tk 168 for the whole World Cup coverage, it's a decent deal.

TELEVISION

Following ICC's announcement, it has been confirmed that ICC cricket rights in Bangladesh have been awarded to TSM. As a result, only Nagorik TV will be the linear TV broadcaster in Bangladesh and users will have to tune in to Nagorik TV to catch the T20 World Cup.

If you do not get Nagorik TV on your network, it's a good idea to contact your provider and ensure it's on the list as Nagorik TV will broadcast 6 ICC events until 2025.

Toffee and Nagorik TV are the only two authorised broadcasters of the T20 World Cup this year in Bangladesh. Apart from them, there might be a few other options such as Star Sports or Ten Sports through cable networks.

ICC.tv will also broadcast the event on their website but unfortunately, Bangladesh is not on their list of 80 available territories. So, if you do not want to miss anything, getting a portable option like toffee is a good idea.

 

 

 

Streaming T20 World CupWhere to StreamJune 2024cricket
