How Dhaka’s ‘Struggler Sayem’ became an unexpected social media star

In a world where the social media scroll often feels like a blur of dance trends, polished travel vlogs, and heavily edited lives, a green CNG-run auto rickshaw in Dhaka carries something far rarer.

Behind its wheel is Sayem Ahmed, better known online as "Struggler Sayem," a CNG driver who shares his life not through filters or flash, but with quiet honesty and fluent self-taught English. In Bangladesh's crowded digital landscape, Sayem's presence feels like a calm pause, just like a moment to breathe and reflect.

Sayem does not shout to be heard. He does not need to. His gentle, thoughtful, sometimes tired voice carries stories that resonate deeply with thousands. His daily TikToks and Facebook posts offer no special effects nor any exaggerated reactions. Yet, his viewers keep coming back. And they stay.

The rise of an unlikely content creator

Sayem began sharing his life on social media with one simple idea: to learn English.

While describing his motivation behind creating videos, Sayem said, "Actually, I've been very eager to learn English since my childhood. But since I couldn't continue my education, learning it in a formal way was impossible for me. On top of that, I neither had the opportunity nor the ability to enroll in any English courses. So, I thought—what if I create videos?

"That way, I'd get two benefits from one effort. First, I'd be creating content, and second, I'd be practicing English at the same time. And that's how my content creation journey began," Sayem added.

And so, he did. His early content was humble; narrating his day, and simply sharing a peaceful moment driving his rented green CNG through Dhaka's chaotic streets. But what caught people's attention was not just the language but his tone, which is warm, respectful, and entirely free of ego.

He chose the username "Struggler Sayem" not as a gimmick, but as a reflection of reality.

"Since I've been struggling through life from my childhood, that's why I call myself a 'Struggler.' Simple," Sayem said.

The simplicity is what sticks. Sayem's videos are not crafted to go viral. They are crafted to be real. His audience, mostly young, working-class Bangladeshis, often comment that his posts feel like home.

Branching out in content creation

Sayem uses both Facebook and TikTok for sharing his contents with the handle "Struggler Sayem."

When asked whether he prefers TikTok or Facebook, Sayem shared, "I use Facebook more than any other social media platform. But I would prefer TikTok here, because it's easier to gain popularity quickly on TikTok."

While it is not the kind of social media strategy one would hear from a corporate-trained influencer, this response reflects Sayem's own journey, where he is figuring things out as he goes.

Sayem's storytelling is not just limited to his daily life or reflections. In recent months, he posted a video addressing extortion.

Regarding that awareness video against extortion, Sayem said, "I really want to post videos, but I don't know if I'll be able to keep doing it in the future. Because in our country, speaking out against injustice is treated like a crime, like a curse. And right now, I'm the only man in my family. I think smart people will understand what I mean."

The comfort of realness

In an online culture where authenticity is often crafted rather than lived, Sayem does not pretend. A short clip of him laughing with his sister, cooking rice on a single burner, or sharing a moment of quiet reflection in his CNG has the power to linger long after you scroll past.

He often films with no tripod, no lighting, and no script. But what emerges is not amateurish, but rather artful in its honesty. And in a time of curated perfection, there is something deeply comforting in watching someone who simply lives, and lets you witness it. For young people navigating economic hardship, family responsibilities, or personal insecurities, Sayem is a reminder that you do not have to be loud to be heard, respected, and loved.

Sayem says he has no final message for now. "No, thanks," he replied when asked if he would like to add anything. And maybe that is part of the magic as he is not here to preach or teach. He is just here. Steady behind the wheel of his green CNG, speaking softly, driving forward.