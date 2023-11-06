Highlighting Bangladeshi excellence at Asia Model Festival: Azra Mahmood Talent Camp's mission

Asia Model Festival is a global cultural content platform where all Asians are welcome to participate and exchange their experience. The event is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, the Asian Model Festival is a key icon and global cultural content platform that represents Asian pop culture and arts industry, promotes Asian models, fashion, and beauty-related industries all over Asia and beyond, as well as introduces global brands and artists to Asia. The Asia Model Festival consists of three main events: Face of Asia, Asia Open Collection, and Asia Model Awards.

Azra Mahmood Talent Camp and XWalk Communications are the partners for Asia Model Festival in Bangladesh. Azra Mahmood Talent Camp is owned by the media personality Azra Mahmood herself. It is an all-inclusive camp dedicated towards a focussed endeavour of transforming models and aspiring models into their world class counterparts by incorporating years of industry experience and knowledge. Transforming dreams of all men and women into groomed, artistic versions of themselves.

This year, Face of Bangladesh 2023 was held over an online competition. A total of more than 100 participants sent their applications, from which, 8 girls and 8 boys were selected. Through voting on Fantoo app and a judgement round, the winners were selected. Fabliha Khan and B Proshad Das went on to represent Bangladesh in Face of Asia 2023 in South Korea. A total of 25 countries participated in the contest.

Jessia Islam, a renowned model and actress, who made her debut in 2017 in Miss World Bangladesh, received the Model Star Award in Asia Model Awards 2023 a part of Asia Model Festival 2023. A total of 7 countries were nominated for the awards. Jessia Islam has worked for many renowned brands in the country and has made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Azra Mahmood Talent Camp, the partner for Bangladesh for Asia Model Festival, strives to promote local talents in the international arena.