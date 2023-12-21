Gadgets on a budget: Things you need to know about geysers and heaters

As winter wraps its cosy arms around the country, bringing a gentle chill that's more like a friendly hug, the whole nation is on a quest for warmth! That's where geysers and room heaters, swoop in, fighting off the cool evenings and early mornings. They are not just appliances; they bring comfort and warmth to families. Manoeuvring the lively market filled with a dazzling array of local and foreign products is like embarking on a winter adventure.

Before switching on the shopping mode, you have to focus on two crucial factors: the size of your family and the area of your apartment. By segmenting these details, you will be well on your way to finding the perfect geyser or heater that suits your needs.

On the vast geyser landscape, we have three main segments: the imported ones, the homegrown local brands, and the unbranded local products. What separates them is sheer quality and usability.

Now, let's dive into the user vibes. Enter the "digital" crew—they are the ones giving you the power to tweak that water temperature to your heart's content. On the other hand, there are analogue geysers, without the temperature control feature.

Our homegrown products might not be all fancy digital, but they have their perks. When the water hits its warmth peak, a little dance with the switch, and you are all set for a soothingly warm shower.

The grandest geyser in New Market flaunts a 60-litre capacity and a price tag of around Tk 17,000. The smallest one, a cute 30-litre package, is also up for grabs.

For those with a craving for more options, e-commerce platforms like Daraz might be a good place to look. With one click, you will find yourself surrounded by countless brands. You might not be able to find one in shopping malls, but there are plenty of versions available online.

The cheapest 30L geyser from Melano starts at Tk 6.800. Big families can go for the gigantic 67L version for Tk 8,500. And if you are still not content with 67L, then you can go for the mammoth 90L. All of them come with a 5-year parts replacement guarantee. Another affordable alternative can be geysers by M K Electronics. Before you click the 'Order Now' button, it is always sensible to look at the reviews from previous customers.

Now, let's talk about beating that bone-rattling winter breeze with room heaters. You can find a plethora of options in Bangabandhu Dhaka Stadium Electronics Market near Baitul Mukarram. From cheap to ultra-luxury, you will find almost any variant according to your budget.

Looking for a basic single-room heater? Local gems are yours for around Tk 1000. Feeling fancy? The premium models, belting out hot air, will set you back around Tk 4,000. You can find more unique variants on e-commerce platforms with similar price ranges. But you are certainly going to lose your position as a haggler.

The efficiency of the heater depends on the wattage of the heater. A single room heater infused with thermostat technology can cover up to 440 square feet. They usually have a capacity of 2000W. Most of the heaters available on the market do not hold capacity above it. So, to get multiple rooms covered, you might have to purchase more than one.

The local market is where the magic happens. Bargaining is an art and you have got the upper hand in local bazaars. Sure, you will find similar goodies online, but there is no room for haggling, and worse, you cannot give those geysers and heaters a test run before swiping that card. That is precisely why many savvy shoppers prefer the local vibe — it's where the haggle is real, and the products speak for themselves!