5 rules busy couples should follow

Maintaining a relationship while managing work can be challenging. Juggling between making time for each other alongside bringing you're A-game to work can be quite a struggle. Although every relationship is different and it is never a "one size fits all" approach, there are certain things that seem to work out for most couples. Whether you are a busy couple who is married or in a committed relationship, here are 5 golden rules every busy couple should follow.

Work towards your goals together

One never stops learning and as life happens, we tend to set certain goals for ourselves, from survival skills such as swimming and driving to gaining advanced qualifications such as a master's degree, we strive to better ourselves every day. Rather than seeing this as an obstacle to make time for each other, you can view this as a way to spend more time in each other's company by working towards your goals.

"It's never too late to learn a new skill and what can be more fun than your partner teaching you? I learned how to drive and swim after my marriage and that's thanks to my patient husband. Now we are pursuing our post-grad degrees together as we study together and help each other out!" remarked Adiba Arif, who is pursuing her masters alongside a full-time job.

Share and divide household chores

While things can get very busy for married couples trying to manage a job and a household, dividing and sharing chores not only gets the work done but is also a great way to spend productive time together. Admit it – grocery shopping feels therapeutic in adulthood! So, why not do it together?

Shopping for the household is just one of the ways, but not only that, cook together, prepare meals, declutter and organize the house together while you get work done too. At the end of it, reward yourself with a date night, a movie getaway, or just some relaxing time together.

Communicate with each other

This rule may be fundamental but it is key to sustaining any relationship. Staying in constant touch has helped various couples throughout generations. "Albeit my partner and I spend long hours at work, we make it a point to talk at the end of the day, no matter how busy or tired we are, even if it's just sending a 'I'm home' text," remarked Zohaina, who manages a corporate job along with a freelance one.

Not only for younger couples, but this rule works for people in different stages of a relationship. No matter how self-sufficient we are, at the end of the day we all need someone to speak our minds to, whether it is highlighting the events of our day or venting. Most couples find solace in ending the day with a light heart by sharing their thoughts, which automatically is time spent with each other.

Plan your weekends ahead

As busy couples, whether you are married or not, weekends are something that keeps us excited. While the days of the week are limited, it is a good idea to plan weekends in advance. Whether you want to utilize it for a romantic getaway like getting a massage together, going on a trip, a lunch date or even hitting the movie theatre, planning eliminates wasted time and gives you something to look forward to.

It is also good practice to dedicate the weekend, at least one day, to give each other company or spend time with family. This will keep away detachment and reward you with a fulfilling experience.

Give each other space

Lastly, and very importantly, it is sensible to give your partner some space. We are, after all, living our own lives where we are the main character and a breather once in a while is very much needed. "Both of us are managing high-demanding jobs and as much as we understand the need to make time for each other, we equally prioritize giving space as well," remarked Nabila, who recently got married.

Knowing that space is required also helps the two be more accommodating, especially while dealing with work pressure at a stretch when we cannot afford to divert attention or time elsewhere. "Always being needy or expecting the other person to constantly be there, leave important tasks and prioritize is not the right approach," Nabila added further.

Although every relationship is unique and what works for some may not work for others, integrating these habits into your daily life may be of benefit to you if you are struggling to strike the right balance.