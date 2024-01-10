Why mentorship is more than just a nice idea

In our technologically advanced, fast-paced society, it appears that the age-old mentorship tradition — in which, more experienced individuals guide younger ones — is a little lost in the mix. Imagine attempting to solve the great mysteries of life without someone to consult for guidance. Have we lost sight of the importance of advice from those who have been around the block a little bit longer than us in our rush to be ultra-modern?

Mentoring is crucial, especially for impressionable men. It is comparable to having a life coach who has been there and done that. You are being taught how to read the map, not just handed one.

It is in a mentor's modus operandi to guide you on how to bounce back from rock bottom, balance your dreams with a dose of reality — we all have been a bit delusional in our younger days — and make smart choices at life's crossroads. It's like having a jaded captain who's already sailed through stormy weather at sea and show you how to steer your ship.

But here's the rub, as we are all glued to the screens all around us, we're losing touch with the human side that we come across every day. You cannot get the same warmth and wisdom from overpriced screens that you get from real-life, in-depth conversations with someone who has crossed the path you are walking right now.

Now, let's talk about the young crowd with a bit of an empathy gap today. It's easier to slap a hashtag on a social issue and call it a day than to get into the depths of the underlying issues.

And then there's the issue of sticking to your word. It seems like keeping one's word is as easy to break as a diet plan. Understanding that your word is your bond is becoming as rare as a quiet day in the city. What are we if our words hold no value?

What happens if this keeps up? We will end up with a bunch of well-informed but not-so-wise young men. They will have skills, sure, but not the experience to use them wisely. It is like trying to cook a five-star meal just by watching a YouTube video; the results might be edible, but the depth of flavour that comes from hands-on learning under a seasoned chef will be missing.

Mentorship is not just a nice idea; it's what keeps our society strong and wise. Let's not forget or dismiss the old-school wisdom in our high-speed world. Sometimes, listening can be a virtue, especially when you are lending an ear to those who've been there before and can open doors we didn't even know were there.

So, in the midst of all the online brainstorming, bloated TED talks, and "finance guru" influencers, maybe it's time to sit down for a cup of tea with someone who's seen a bit more of life than we have. You never know what you might learn!