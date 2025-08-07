Want a pet? First tick these 7 responsibility boxes

Back when you were children and used to plead with your parents for a pet, the desire rose merely out of affection and the necessity for a companion. In reality, such a life-changing decision should be considered with much more attention and time. After all, you do not want to rehouse your pet after one month or abandon it on the streets.

Photo: Intisab Shahriyar

Managing time for pets

Time, the most valuable asset of our lives, is limited, and most people nowadays can barely afford some time for themselves, let alone a puppy. For people who work a 9-to-5 job and have a side hustle afterwards, having a pet might not be the best option. Low-maintenance pet animals like fish need less time for care, but the more common ones like cats and dogs need you to accompany them.

Alternative caregiver

Let's be honest, it is not always practically possible to take pets everywhere, be it on vacation or going to a relative's house who is not a fan of furry creatures. If you are someone who travels a lot, you need someone, preferably someone well-experienced, who can look after your pet in your absence.

Pet hotels and day care centres seem to be good options, but before you make up your mind on those, do check the quality and environment of such places.

Photo: Intisab Shahriyar

Health and hygiene issues

As most diseases can be prevented by vaccinating your pets, you are not at risk if you maintain good hygiene. If you are unfortunate to be allergic to your pets, have the mental preparation to take medications and follow proper guidelines to make sure that neither you nor your pet's health is compromised.

Pet expenses

It's like setting up a whole new budget on its own that starts from buying food to clinical visits and grooming all down the list, which also includes some adorable accessories your heart begs you to buy for your cute companions. If you yourself have not attained financial stability, you should wait a few more years and reconsider the decision. We know how much you love cats, but sometimes you just have to show your affection by choosing what would be best for the pet's life.

Your patience level

A pet cat might not be the right one for you if you cannot tolerate the occasional scratch from them, and as for dogs, you need to choose the proper breed if you are likely to get frustrated with cleaning their drool. Everyone adores puppies rolling in mud, having the best time of their lives, but not everyone is ready to clean up the pup afterwards.

Photo: Intisab Shahriyar

Acceptance by family and neighbours

If you have quite a lot of pet haters in your building, owning a pet might not be the right fit for you. Trust me, if your neighbours are not nice enough, they will point out every minor inconvenience and target that at your pet. Not to mention your relatives, whose only concern would be why you give more attention to your furry companion than to your life.

Safe environment

Our homes contain many chemicals and food items that can be toxic to animals. Hence, you always need to keep an eye on your feline friend so that it does not consume that piece of chocolate you saved for yourself.

Nowadays, with the growing number of instances of animal brutality happening, a secure environment must be ensured for your pet. A pet animal cannot speak for their, unlike humans, and as a pet owner, you must make sure it feels safe and sound 24/7.

Now that you have the full checklist for pet ownership, go ahead and tick every box before welcoming your furry friend!