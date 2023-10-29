Why is lip care good for you?

Lip care is something we tend to forgo in our busy lives. However, if not taken care of, irritation can occur and cause major discomfort. To take good care of your lips, you need to take care of them on the inside and the outside to get that perfect pout you have always wanted. If you are sick of dealing with dry or cracked lips, here are a few solutions you can try to put an end to it.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Exfoliation

Licking your lips may seem good at the time when it is dry, but it actually dries them out more. It may also lead to yeast infections, causing painful inflammation of the lip. So, exfoliating your lips once or twice a week may be helpful.

Brushing the lip area with a damp, soft toothbrush or towel will help reduce dry, dead skin flakes. As this might leave your lips feeling a bit tender for a time, it is best to do it when you do not need to go outdoors.

Hydration

As lips do not have oil glands like other areas of your skin, they are more prone to drying out and becoming chapped. However, lips that are properly hydrated are less likely to split or dry out. This is why you should drink a lot of water to prevent your lips from drying out.

Make a habit of consuming water at regular intervals throughout the day, such as first thing in the morning, at lunch, and when you get home from outside.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Moisturisation

Sunlight hits the lips often, especially the bottom lip. Keeping your lips safe from the sun's rays is just as vital as protecting the rest of your skin. So, be sure to apply something sun-protective before heading outside throughout the day to avoid harsh exposure.

If you notice your skin becoming dry at night, try switching to a more moisture-protective item.

Diet

A nutritious diet improves the appearance of your skin and lips. A simple method to improve your nutrition is to consume more fresh fruits and vegetables. Eating well will also make your immune system stronger. In fact, you may avoid painful lumps, redness, and other symptoms of lip infection by maintaining a robust immune system.

Lips play a crucial role in protecting the teeth and gums, which is why you must take care of them. So, be sure to follow these steps, and your smile will look great in no time!

