5 tips to perfect your winter makeup

Winter has many wonderful aspects that we cherish. However, with winter comes a few undesirable effects on our skin, which include chapped lips, dry skin, and clumpy makeup. Needless to say, these issues will require some attention. With the makeup suggestions below, you can bid these issues farewell and get sleek makeup this winter!

Foundation

You should avoid putting powdered foundation on your already dry skin during winter. It will leave the skin looking uneven as it can gather in clusters. Instead, you can use a nice liquid foundation, which your skin will absorb. Not only does this give a great dewy finish, but it also contains oils and moisturising qualities that can aid with dry skin. Moreover, a moisturiser and foundation blend is an awesome way to keep your skin looking radiant throughout the season.

Eyeshadow

Try to limit your eye shadow colour choices to neutral hues. Bright and colourful eyeshadow does not always work for winter. So, opt for lighter shades like softer pinks, browns, and plums that enhance your overall appearance by tying your entire look together and complementing the season. You can add soft shimmery eyeshadows as well to lift your eye makeup!

Blush

You may look pale throughout winter due to the cold, which can dim your beauty and soul. Thinking of a quick and easy way to look re-energised? Well, this is the ideal moment for some flushed cheeks by using your blush. To add some vitality to your face, apply a peach or pink blush on your cheeks and the tip of your nose. The same is true with bronzer, which instantly makes your face appear healthier by adding a tonne of warmth.

Lip balm and lipstick

Even the most exquisite look can be ruined by chapped lips! So in winter, always carry chapstick or lip balm. Applying a thin layer of lip balm before bed is the best way to prevent dry lips during winter and get smooth lips. After that, you can apply a dark shade of plum, brown, or pink lipstick to liven up your look. With an overall neutral face makeup, the dark lipstick tone will make you stand out and look confident.

Facemask

When it comes to maintaining hydrated and moisturised skin, facemasks are your greatest friend in winter. Special elements in some facemasks can help shield you from the bitter cold of winter. Therefore, applying a sheet mask for 5 to 15 minutes every week might have a lasting impact on your skin, resulting in a smoother finish when you do makeup.

Facemasks also offer you a fantastic chance to take a break from your hectic schedule and dedicate 15 to 20 minutes each week to yourself!

Does all of that sound simple and manageable? Then, use these suggestions to glam up your makeup for winter in a way that makes you look your best!