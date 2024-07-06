Too hot to handle? 5 easy hairstyles to keep you cool and chic

Who doesn't love a cute hairdo in the summertime? Whether you are relaxing at the beach, or going on a shopping spree with your friends, the best part about summer is all the new outfits and hairstyles you get to try out once the heat kicks in.

But sometimes, it gets way too hot. From sticky skin to a greasy scalp, the experience can feel tiresome if you have got long hair. But have no fear, as there are still ways you can look stunning in the heat, and feel fresh at the same time!

Here are five gorgeous and simple hairstyles to pull off this summer.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

MESSY BUN UPDO

This is the simplest hairstyle to pull off, yet it will leave you looking extremely elegant. If you are feeling quite lazy and you are looking for a hairstyle that is quick yet stylish, this hairdo is the perfect one.

A high bun looks super cute with a well patterned top, and the best part about this look is that it takes all the hair away from your face and neck. This look can be styled and accessorised in many ways too, by either styling the bangs (if you have them), or using a range of bands and clips to secure the look altogether.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

HIGH PONYTAIL

This quick and easy hairdo will have you looking fresh and sporty in the summer heat. A high ponytail will keep your locks of hair away from your face and neck, and is also the perfect hairstyle for people with a round shaped face.

Just like the messy bun updo, this hairstyle only requires a small hair tie, and can be stylised with clips, hairbands to jazz up the look. The high ponytail is also a lifesaver on bad hair days, and is perfect for any hair type.

HALF UP HALF DOWN

Perhaps one of the most graceful yet easiest hairstyles to pull off, the half up half down hairdo is a wonderful choice for keeping that extra volume of hair away from your face and neck, leaving you cool in the extreme heat, while looking attractive.

The half up half down is just like tying a ponytail, except it is done with half of your hair left down. This can be secured using either a hair tie or a clip, and can be adjusted to your liking.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

BRAIDS

With braids, you can never go wrong. Whether they are simple plaits, French braids or Dutch braids, these hairstyles will ensure your hair is neatly tucked away from your face, with a beautiful elegant touch.

Braids are not only a perfect option for an aesthetic look, but they also help to maintain the health of your hair and scalp. To do a basic braid, simply take three strands of your hair, and loop one side of the strand over the middle and alternate between the left and right strands. This can be categorised and tweaked to your liking.

SCARF WRAP

If you are not in the mood to style and fix your hair for hours on end in the blazing summer heat, scarves are your best friend. Any small cotton or silk scarf will do the trick. Simply wrap the scarf around your head, and secure well.

You can choose to either wrap all of your hair within the scarf like a turban, or wear the scarf as a hairband, keeping the hair away from your face. This unique style is not only stylish, but is also an extremely efficient way of staying cool in the summer.