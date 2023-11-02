The November fashion forecast in Dhaka

As the air turns crisp and the leaves take on a golden hue, Dhaka's fashion-forward populace knows that November is the ideal time for wardrobe reinvention. The city's seasonal fashion is not just about battling the elements — it is about embracing them.

With winter whispering on the horizon, let's delve into this transitional period with outfits that offer a seamless blend of comfort and style.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Long tops are the unsung heroes of Fall fashion line-up. Versatile enough for any occasion, pair them with slim-fit trousers or high-waisted jeans to balance out their length. Opt for earth tones like burnt sienna or forest green to keep your style seasonal yet sophisticated.

The slight November chill is a cue to swap out your summer wear for something warmer. Cotton kurtis are the epitome of comfort, offering endless styling options. Pair them with straight-cut pants and hip sandals, and you are set for any event, from casual get-togethers to celebratory feasts.

The unpredictable weather of the Fall season makes shrugs a wise choice. Their lightweight nature makes them ideal for layering, instantly elevating a casual tank top, or adding an element of surprise to a traditional kurti.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

While skirts may not seem like the most obvious choice for Dhaka's November weather, they offer surprising versatility. Layered over leggings or tights and complemented by a long top, skirts can create a fashion-forward yet cosy ensemble. Opt for skirts in rich fabrics or dark, dramatic colours to signal that winter is just around the corner.

As Dhaka inches closer to winter, this very month, serves as your style playground. Take this opportunity to experiment, mix and match, and most importantly, make this transitional season your own. With the right blend of comfort and high fashion, November in Dhaka can be as trendy as it is cosy.

Models: Niki, Arpita

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: TAAGA

Makeup: Sumon Rahat

Set: Eskay Decor