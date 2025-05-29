BB orders extended banking for cattle market money transactions

Order also given to run banking activities until 10 pm in the branches

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has directed scheduled banks to keep selected branches or sub-branches open in the areas under Dhaka North and South city corporations and Chattogram City Corporation for the convenience of cattle market money transactions.

The banking activities of these branches have been instructed to operate until 10 pm, according to a central bank circular issued today.

This move is aimed at ensuring safe and smooth financial transactions, particularly in cash, ahead of one of the largest festivals in the country.

The BB has also instructed banks to set up provisional ATM booths at the sacrificial animal markets and to ensure necessary security.

In addition, instructions have been given to provide allowances to the officers and employees performing duties beyond regular hours at the relevant branches, sub-branches, and booths, as per the rules.