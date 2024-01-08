Styling long hair in 2024

The year 2024 is expected to be all about self-expression through fashion — especially hair fashion. From classic waves to trendy braids, the cool and diverse long hair trends are heavily influenced by popular movies, throwbacks to bygone eras and individual styles.

Let's explore some of the hair trends that are about to be all the rage this year.

Barbie ponytail

Taking inspiration from the popular doll and its newest movie, the Barbie ponytail is sleek and sits high atop the head, typically with a handful of hair twisted around the scrunchy to hide it. If you have lots of hair volume, this hairstyle can instantly glam you up, making you look youthful and doll-like. Better with bangs or a few face-framing tendrils to soften the look, the hairstyle goes well with Western party dresses and looks equally good with pantsuits.

Braided ponytails

Sported by Rihanna herself, the braided ponytail has received some well-deserved attention this year. Another trend for those blessed with hair volume, the style features a high ponytail, which is then braided. As versatile as it is fashionable, it looks good with just about any outfit.

Sleek and wet

Moussed up and sleeked out, this year saw a renewed craze for the classic "wet look." Owner of The Powder Room, Esha Rushdi, confides, "This year, people have come to us with celebrity photos, asking us to replicate the look for them. Most of these are sleek buns and ponytails that need a lot of gel."

A lot of these looks, according to Esha, have been seen on popular Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone and they suit traditional attire, western dresses, and power suits alike.

Hair care for long hair According to Esha Rushdi, hair masks do a very good job of moisturising dry hair, especially in winter.

"Basic masks with banana, yoghurt, and egg can work wonders to restore the shine in dry, lifeless hair," she informs. A staunch believer in hot coconut and other essential oils, Esha feels that this is one of the best ways to provide nutrients to hair and hydrate it throughout its length. "Rosemary, jojoba and other such oils are easily available nowadays and help to reduce hair thinning and induce new hair growth," Esha concluded.

Messy buns

A traditional classic, the messy bun had ruled the roost last year, with its old-school charm.

"It is a little difficult to pull off on very thick hair, so mostly people with medium volume come to us for messy buns," said the expert. She added, "It looks great on evening dresses too, but nothing beats the messy bun on saris. Evergreen!"

The flowery braid

One single braid with small gypsy flowers weaved in was another hairstyle that received special attention.

"These were primarily requested by brides for weddings," mentioned Esha. "The braids look fresh and fun, and we enjoyed doing them for the brides."

Loose curls

A timeless trend when it comes to long hair, a full, fluffy blowout either in beachy waves or straight with waterfall curls at the base, never goes out of style.

"There is simply no alternative to this hairstyle — it is easily our most requested look and clients of every age ask for it, for all sorts of occasions," informed Esha.

