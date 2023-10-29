Step up your winter game: Why boots are a must-have!

Dhaka winters — where rickshaw pullers morph into multi-layered shawl sculptures and fashionistas bring out coats and leather jackets that have hibernated all year. But let's kick it up a notch, shall we? Introducing boots, the unsung hero of Dhaka's winter fashion.

Dhaka winter isn't your Hollywood-esque, snowy wonderland. It's what I'd call an "introverted cold" — a touch shy and subtle, but still there. Just ask Rakib, one of the Dhaka Bros, who boldly sports Bermuda shorts in December, only to shiver through his cha.

Team boot or not?

The subject of boots divides Dhaka's denizens. There's team "Boots are Extra," championed by many, and their year-round love affair with sandals. Then, there's team "Rock the Boots," led by yours truly. The fashion motto? Boots aren't just an accessory; they're a statement.

Striding in boots is like cruising in an all-terrain vehicle, but for your feet. Sure, Dhaka's not the friendliest for walkers, but when you've got boots, potholes, and puddles become mere speed bumps on your runway.

Photo: Collected

Boots can be the real MVPs — transforming from casual chic to jungle-ready in seconds. And what better jungle to explore than the concrete jungle? Boots are basically the Swiss Army knives of Dhaka's fashion scene. Fancy dinner after work? Boots. Coffee with friends on a drizzly day? Boots. Trying to level up next to the towering guy or girl? Boots, all the way.

Imagine lounging on a wooden bench, looking out at the Himalayan trail; guess what would be your best friend to trek up ahead? You're decked out in your winter best and at your feet, your trusty trekking boots for your trek. They're not just footwear; they're your style confidant. Boots add that touch of sass to any winter ensemble, making them as essential as a good cup of tea on a cold Dhaka morning.

So, this winter, kick the scepticism and step into some boots. They're not just chic, but a slice of practicality in Dhaka's chaotic winter. Trust me, boots will be your go-to style partner, giving you that extra oomph as you navigate through the city's winter whims. In the realm of Dhaka's fashion, boots are the undisputed winter king. And there's nothing cooler than that!