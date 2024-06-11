Choose deshi, be deshi

Fashion for a cause

As the time of Eid-ul-Azha comes to a close, we eagerly anticipate the joyous occasions of sacrifice and communal gathering. That said, Eid holds a special significance in our hearts, not just as a religious celebration but also as a time for cultural expression and sartorial splendour. This Eid, let's celebrate Bangladesh's rich heritage by choosing deshi fabrics and supporting local designers.

Celebrating tradition with deshi fabrics

Our country is renowned for its exquisite textiles, woven with centuries of tradition and craftsmanship. Fabrics like Jamdani, khadi, muslin and cotton have adorned our ancestors for generations, embodying our cultural identity and artistic prowess. This Eid, why not revisit these timeless treasures and indulge in the luxury of desi fabrics?

Muslin is famed for its unparalleled softness and delicacy. Its sheer texture and breathable quality make it the perfect choice for the sweltering Eid days. Pair a pristine white muslin muted or earthy-toned kurta with intricately embroidered pyjamas for an effortlessly elegant look that exudes sophistication.

Jamdani, another jewel in the country's textile crown, is celebrated for its intricate patterns and luxurious feel. Whether it's a traditional saree or a two-piece jamdani set, a touch of jamdani lends an air of elegance to any outfit. This Eid, adorn yourself in the timeless allure of Jamdani and support our Jamdani weavers.

Khadi, with its rustic charm and eco-friendly appeal, is experiencing a revival in the fashion world. This handwoven fabric not only embodies sustainability but also reflects our commitment to preserving traditional crafts. Choose a khadi ensemble this Eid and make a style statement that's both chic and conscientious.

Empowering deshi designers

Behind every exquisite garment lies the vision and talent of a designer. Luckily, we are blessed with a wealth of creative minds who are redefining fashion with their innovative designs and commitment to sustainability.

Many celebrated Bangladeshi designers are making waves not only in the local fashion industry with their unique aesthetic and ethical practices but also on the global stage. By choosing to wear their creations, we not only celebrate our cultural heritage but also contribute to the growth of our local fashion ecosystem.

As we prepare to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, let's embrace the essence of our Bangladeshi identity by choosing local fabrics and supporting local designers. This Eid, let's make a conscious choice to honour our traditions and empower our local artisans.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Model: Tuba

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Aarong

Makeup: Piash

Location: Le Meridian Dhaka