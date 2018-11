AL hands out nomination letters

-- AL to distribute 230 nomination letters today

-- Grand Alliance nomination announcement tomorrow

Awami League today started distribution of party nomination letters among its candidates for the 11th parliamentary election to be held December 30.

The party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader started handing out the nomination papers among the candidates from 10:00am at the party’s headquarters in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will contest in the polls from Gopalganj-3 and Rangpur-6 while National team cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza from Narail-2 constituency.

Sadeq Khan, general secretary of AL (north), got the nomination letter for Dhaka-13 where the incumbent lawmaker is AL Joint Secretary General Jahangir Kabir Nanak.​

Constituency Chosen candidates Current MPs Gopalganj-3 Sheikh Hasina Sheikh Hasina Rangpur-6 Sheikh Hasina Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Noakhali-5 Obaidul Quader Obaidul Quader Cumilla-11 Md. Mazibul Hoque Md. Mazibul Hoque Chandpur-3 Dr Dipu Moni Dr Dipu Moni Pirojpur-1 SM Rejaul Karim A.K.M.A. Awal (Saydur Rahman) Magura-1 Saifuzzaman Shikhor A T M Abdul Wahab Dhaka-10 Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh Dhaka-12 Azaduzzaman Khan Azaduzzaman Khan Dhaka-13 Sadek Khan Jahangir Kabir Nanak Dhaka-14 Md Aslamul Huq Md Aslamul Haque Feni-2 Nizamuddin Hazari Nizamuddin Hazari Dinajpur-2 Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury Gazipur-4 Simeen Hussain(Rimi) Simeen Hussain(Rimi) Mymensingh-10 Fahmi Gulandaz Babel Fahmi Gulandaz Babel Khulna-2 Sheikh Jewel Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Narail-2 Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Sk. Hafizur Rahman (Workers Party of Bangladesh) Chattogram-9 Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel Ziauddin Ahmed (Bablu) Tangail-1 Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque Rajshahi-4 Enamul Huq Eng. Enamul Haque Kushtia-3 Mahbubul Alam Hanif Md. Mahbubul Alam Hanif Cumilla-1 Major General Mohammad Shubid Ali Bhuiyan (Retd.) Major General Mohammad Shubid Ali Bhuiyan (Retd.) Tangail-2 Tanzir Hasan Choto Moni Khandaker Asaduzzaman Narayanganj-2 Nazrul Islam Babu Nazrul Islam Babu Dinajpur-6 Md. Shibli Sadique Md. Shibli Sadique Gaibandha-4 Monowar Hossain Md. Abul Kalam Azad

Meanwhile, Awami League’s Organising Secretary Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel has been picked for Chattogram-9. The incumbent MP of the seat is Jatiya Party Presidium Member Jiauddin Bablu.

Abus Sobhan Golap, office secretary of Awami League, was continuing the process of handing out the letters till this afternoon when the report was filed.

Today, AL will hand out 230 party nomination letters to its candidates for the election, Qudaer said.

Awami League-led Grand Alliance and 14-party alliance will announce tomorrow at 3:30pm the names of its nominated candidates for the upcoming national election, Qudaer added.