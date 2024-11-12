World Pneumonia Day: Chattogram hospitals see surge in bronchopneumonia cases

With World Pneumonia Day being observed today, Chattogram hospitals are grappling with an overwhelming number of bronchopneumonia cases, stressing the need for vaccination, better healthcare access, and increased public awareness to combat the disease.

Experts stress that children under five are particularly vulnerable to pneumonia, while elderly individuals are also at heightened risk due to weakened immune systems.

A recent survey of hospitals and paediatric clinics across Chattogram reveals a concerning influx of young patients suffering from respiratory issues, overwhelming paediatric wards in the port city. Private paediatricians are also experiencing a surge in patients with breathing difficulties.

At Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday, three-month-old Nishu, hailing from Satkania, lay in the paediatric ward, struggling to breathe as her mother attempted to alleviate her symptoms with nebulisation. Nishu's mother shared that her baby had been ill with fever and respiratory distress for five days before being admitted to CMCH.

Two-year-old Samiul, from Boalkhali, was admitted a week ago with similar symptoms, and he requires continuous oxygen support. Samiul's mother explained that her child's condition worsens each time the oxygen mask is removed.

Medical professionals confirmed that both children are suffering from bronchopneumonia, a common respiratory illness in young children, particularly during the winter months. However, the disease can occur year-round.

According to Zabeen Chowdhury, head of CMCH's Child Health Ward, the 90-bed ward currently holds 219 patients, 70 of whom have bronchopneumonia. She highlighted breastfeeding and immunisation as key preventive measures against pneumonia, noting that exclusive breastfeeding for six months helps bolster a baby's natural immunity.

Speaking with The Daily Star, Prof AKM Rezaul Karim, former head of Child Health at CMCH, emphasised the critical role of public awareness in combatting pneumonia.

"Pneumonia remains a significant cause of child mortality in Bangladesh," he said, adding that children who miss out on breastfeeding, suffer from malnutrition, or live in unhealthy conditions are most at risk.

Fahim Hasan Reza, assistant professor of Child Health at Chattogram Maa O Shishu General Hospital, warned of the telltale signs of severe pneumonia: high fever, difficulty breathing, bluish lips or nails, loss of appetite, and lethargy. He advised parents to seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms appear.

He reported that the 300-bed paediatric ward at his hospital is nearly full, with bronchopneumonia cases accounting for 40 percent of admissions.