Two more dengue deaths, 321 cases

At least two dengue patients died and 321 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday.

Among the deaths, one is from Dhaka South City Corporation while another is from Dhaka North City Corporation areas, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 143 while total number of cases climbed to 27,705, of which 15,486 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,942 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 1,420 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 24,620 patients have been released till yesterday and 14,025 of them are from outside Dhaka.