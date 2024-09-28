Health
Staff Correspondent
Sat Sep 28, 2024 01:15 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 03:57 AM

Most Viewed

Health

Two more dengue deaths, 321 cases

Staff Correspondent
Sat Sep 28, 2024 01:15 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 03:57 AM
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least two dengue patients died and 321 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday.

Among the deaths, one is from Dhaka South City Corporation while another is from Dhaka North City Corporation areas, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 143 while total number of cases climbed to 27,705, of which 15,486 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,942 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 1,420 are from outside Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total of 24,620 patients have been released till yesterday and 14,025 of them are from outside Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

বরিশালে ইলিশের কেজি ১৭০০ টাকা, ভারতে যাচ্ছে ১২০০ টাকায়

স্থানীয় মৎস্য বিভাগ ও রপ্তানিকারক প্রতিষ্ঠানের কর্তাব্যক্তিদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেও এর যৌক্তিক উত্তর পাওয়া যায়নি।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের প্রতি সমর্থন ও সহযোগিতা বাড়াতে বিশ্ব সম্প্রদায়ের প্রতি ড. ইউনূসের আহ্বান

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে