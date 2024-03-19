Health
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Mar 19, 2024 08:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 08:13 PM

Hospitals asked to be ready for dengue treatment: health minister

Photo: UNB

All hospitals across the country have been asked to take measures to provide proper treatment to patients infected with dengue, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said today.

"People will be made aware about mosquito breeding and dengue spread and we will take prevention measures in every ward, to make people aware, to make people understand dengue," he said while speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting with the mayors of Dhaka's two city corporations about the prevention of dengue and chikungunya.

"Patients infected with dengue have been asked to take treatment at hospitals as soon as possible without any delay," he said.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who was present there, said DNCC is going to import BTI mosquito kill directly for the first time.

He also urged all to work together and take the responsibility.

