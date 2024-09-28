Dr Tahmeed Ahmed recognised as Goalkeepers Champion by Gates Foundation

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has honoured Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b, as one of its Goalkeepers Champions for 2024.

Dr Tahmeed was celebrated for his pioneering contributions to the field of child nutrition, particularly his work on microbiome-directed ready-to-use therapeutic food (MD-RUTF), which has been instrumental in addressing childhood malnutrition in Bangladesh and other vulnerable regions.

The recognition was announced at the Goalkeepers 2024: Recipe for Progress event in New York, held on 23 September during the United Nations General Assembly week.

The event, which focused on nutrition and innovative solutions to improve global health in a warming world, also honoured ten other global leaders, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and India's Mr. Ratan Tata, for their contributions to combating poverty and improving food security.

Dr Ahmed's groundbreaking research, conducted in collaboration with Dr Jeffrey Gordon of Washington University, led to the development of MD-RUTF, a supplement designed to restore the health of severely malnourished children by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. This innovative treatment is currently being piloted in Bangladesh and five other countries, showing promising results in improving children's growth and nutritional outcomes.

Speaking about the recognition, Dr Ahmed said, "It is a great honour to be recognised as a Goalkeepers Champion. This award is a testament to the collaborative efforts of many, including my colleagues at icddr,b and partners across the globe. Malnutrition remains one of the most pervasive challenges facing the world today, with one-third of humanity affected.

In the face of climate change, the fight to ensure that every child can thrive becomes even more urgent. We need to continue investing in research and innovative solutions to build a healthier, more resilient world for future generations."