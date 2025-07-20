BMU launches second shift of radiotherapy for cancer patients

The Clinical Oncology Department of Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) today launched a second shift of radiotherapy services for cancer patients, employing the latest technological treatment methods.

BMU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Shahinul Alam inaugurated the services at Block F at around noon, said a press release issued by the university.

The newly introduced shift will operate from 2:30pm to 6:00pm, in addition to the existing first shift, which runs from 8:00am to 2:30pm.

At present, 40 to 45 patients receive radiotherapy during the first shift. The addition of a second shift will allow treatment of 25 more patients daily with radiotherapy services.

As a result, an extra 600 to 700 patients can be treated each month, increasing the monthly total to approximately 1,700 to 1,800.

The Clinical Oncology Department stated that the unit has a highly skilled radiation oncology team comprising radiation oncologists, medical physicists, and radiotherapy technologists, all committed to providing quality care to cancer patients.