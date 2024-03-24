Navigating the global shift: understanding future fertility trends and implications

A new study published in The Lancet highlights a significant global shift towards lower fertility rates, posing major implications for economies and societies worldwide. By 2100, over 97% of countries are projected to have fertility rates below what's needed to sustain population levels.

However, certain low-income regions, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, will see continued population growth due to comparatively higher fertility rates.

The study, based on data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, predicts that by 2050, about three-quarters of countries will fall below the replacement level of fertility, increasing to 97% by 2100.

If there is no intervention, the populations in these areas will decline unless there is immigration or supportive policies for families. This demographic shift presents challenges for economies, particularly in middle- and high-income countries, where a shrinking workforce and ageing population strain social and health systems.

The study underscores the importance of addressing fertility trends through targeted policies. Efforts to enhance access to contraception and education for women could accelerate declines in fertility rates.

As populations decline, countries may increasingly rely on immigration to sustain growth. Protecting reproductive rights and supporting women's choices are crucial to navigating these changes.

Nevertheless, understanding these fertility trends is essential for informed decision-making and sustainable development in the future.