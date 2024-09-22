What should you do if you break a tooth and the root is in the gum?

Unfortunately, many patients in our country go to quack or hammer doctors for tooth extraction. Those who have no expertise in this matter. A piece of the root of the remaining tooth is thus left inside the gum. This can lead to many problems that lead to serious illnesses without the patient realising it. A broken tooth at the gum line can cause discomfort, pain, bleeding, swelling and tooth discoloration. Usually when the piece is chewed most of the time the gums are swollen. Additionally, your mouth feels uncomfortable.

Leftover tooth fragments in the gums can cause tooth infections and a myriad of other problems if they are not properly removed. Teeth that are prone to infection can cause tooth abscesses, which become filled with pus and bacteria. It is painful and harmful to the body as the infection can spread to the bloodstream. If a broken tooth is left untreated, other surrounding teeth are more likely to become infected, affecting overall health.

As with a root canal, tooth extraction begins with the area completely numbed with local anesthetic. Your dentist will then use special instruments to loosen the tooth and extract it. You will feel some pressure and hear some loud cracking and popping sounds, but this is not an injury.

After a tooth extraction, bleeding is normal, so you are instructed to hold the tooth with a cotton-gauze mouthpiece for 30 minutes. You may experience some spotting or light bleeding for the next 24 hours or so. Slight mouth swelling and bruising is not uncommon, especially when back teeth are extracted. Using an ice pack for 20-25 minutes at a time for the first 24 hours can help reduce these bleeding problems.

Most people feel better within two or three days, but be aware that the extraction site may take two weeks or more to heal completely. Follow your dentist's instructions regularly, especially regarding spitting, gurgling, eating and brushing.

After a tooth extraction is cured, it is important to replace the tooth. Otherwise, your other teeth may move out of place.

The writer is the founder of Dental Pixel. Email: [email protected]