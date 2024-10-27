Unusual symptoms of diabetes you should not ignore

Diabetes, a condition affecting how the body processes sugar, can manifest through subtle yet unusual symptoms that may go unnoticed. Recognising these signs is crucial for early diagnosis and intervention.

1. Dark skin patches: Dark, velvety patches, especially on the neck, can indicate high insulin levels and are commonly associated with type 2 diabetes.

2. Frequent infections: High blood sugar can weaken the immune system, leading to recurrent infections, such as urinary tract or skin infections.

3. Blurry vision: Changes in vision, like blurriness, occur when high blood sugar affects fluid levels in the eyes, causing swelling.

4. Lightheadedness: Feeling dizzy may arise from dehydration due to frequent urination, which can be linked to high glucose levels.

5. Unexpected weight loss: Sudden weight loss without changes to diet or exercise can occur as the body begins breaking down fat for energy when it can't use insulin properly.

6. Itchy skin: Dry, itchy skin may result from nerve damage and poor circulation caused by elevated blood sugar levels.

7. Fruity-smelling breath: Sweet-smelling breath may signal diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition requiring immediate medical attention.

8. Pain in limbs: Nerve damage from diabetes can lead to pain, tingling, or numbness in the legs and feet.

If you experience these symptoms, consult a healthcare professional. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for managing diabetes effectively.