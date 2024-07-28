Three successful TAVR performed in one day at United Hospital

At United Hospital in the capital, three patients underwent successful artificial aortic valve replacement without cardiac surgery on the same day, which is a breakthrough in heart disease treatment in Bangladesh, says a press release.

For the first time in Bangladesh, one of the TAVR cases was successfully performed, protecting the main blood vessels of the heart.

Renowned cardiologist Dr NAM Momenuzzaman and Professor Afzalur Rahman performed the procedures.

Aortic valve stenosis or damage to the heart requires treatment with an artificial valve replacement. Valve replacement is usually done surgically. However, in developed countries, valve replacement is now an accepted treatment method for elderly or over 65-year-old and complex patients, known as TAVR.

Early in 2017, NAM Momenuzzaman and his team performed the first TAVR in Bangladesh at United Hospital. It is highly recommended that the main blood vessel of the heart be protected (coronary protection) during valve replacement for aged patients with narrow blood vessels or aortas. This complex procedure is now being successfully performed in Bangladesh.