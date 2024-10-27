The role of treatable traits in managing moderate-to-severe asthma

Asthma treatment is evolving beyond the traditional one-size-fits-all approach. The "treatable traits" framework offers a more personalised way to manage asthma by focusing on specific characteristics in patients that can be targeted for treatment. These traits include factors such as physical inactivity, smoking, obesity, anxiety, depression, mucus production, and airway inflammation.

A study in Brazil involving 426 adults with moderate-to-severe asthma found that patients who were physically active, walking at least 7,500 steps daily, had better asthma control and experienced fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression. This suggests that increasing physical activity may improve overall asthma management.

Interestingly, being sedentary or having obesity did not show a direct link to asthma control.

By addressing these "treatable traits," clinicians can help patients manage their asthma more effectively, tailoring treatments to each individual's unique needs rather than relying solely on standardised medication regimens.

Source: The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI)