The importance of menstrual hygiene management

Menstrual hygiene management is one of the most important saviours for women in this century. Saving lives by preventing infection and reducing the cost of hospital stays and medicine expenses, thus reducing mortality rates. If women and girls could get proper sanitation facilities with all the hygiene management needs, their overall lives would be better. On the contrary, productivity in working places would create a positive impact, which would strongly emphasise women's empowerment.

Most of the girls and women do not have access to clean water soap, and they do not even have a private space in a toilet to change and dispose of their used sanitary products in low-income countries. Most of the women in rural areas still cannot afford a sanitary pad or napkin due to high expenses. Understanding the situation with care is a strong mental support that can help a mother's daughter feel comfortable. We should know and remember that menstrual health is a fundamental aspect of human rights, dignity, and public health.

To create awareness and share knowledge to break taboos, May 28 is dedicated to observing World Menstrual Day. Just like other countries, Bangladesh also celebrated this day with full spirit. This year, 2024, the theme was Together for a Period-Friendly World.

In order to promote menstrual health hygiene, women and girls require the following:

Appropriate menstrual product materials (pads, clothes)

Additional supportive materials, like a soap water bucket or bin, are needed for storage, washing, and drying.

Basic menstrual health education

Access to safe and private toilet and bathing facilities with water for changing, washing, and drying menstrual products.

Disposal options for menstrual waste should be convenient and private.

The illnesses and health issues women typically encounter as a result of inadequate facilities are: