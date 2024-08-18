Stroke rehabilitation by occupational therapy

Stroke is the second leading cause of death in the world. After stroke, patients face different challenges to cope with the new situation. Stroke rehabilitation is the crucial part of treating the patient appropriately.

A group of healthcare professionals like neurologist, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, speech and language therapists, social workers, acupressure specialist, and nurses work for it.

Occupational therapy is a client-centred health profession that involves ongoing assessments to understand what activities you can do (and those you want to do), including any current limitations, your goals/motivations, and also to offer advice/techniques about how to do something more easily and safely.

Stroke is nearly linked with proper care and supervision. According to a study, about 43% of adults with strokes have neurological deficits. Rehabilitation after stroke is very crucial to minimise the disability. Early rehabilitation after stroke improves the limitations in performing activities of daily living (ADLs).

So, rehabilitation is not possible without occupational therapy. The vital aim of an occupational therapist is to prepare the disabled people to work in different ways. According to duration and patient's condition, the occupational therapist provides treatment in the following phase:

1. Acute Phase

Positioning

Maintaining joint range of motion

Pressure care

Splinting

2. Active phase

Bed mobility

Bed sitting

Lying, sitting

Transferring practice

3. Rehab phase

Retraining ADL's

W/C skills (if needed)

Functional mobility

Advance transferring

Follow up on the role and responsibilities

Career education and training

When occupational therapy is needed, it depends on the severity of the stroke. The overall goal of this therapy is to relearn everyday activities that have been lost after stroke. Most of the patients receive physiotherapy, but they do not take occupational therapy. That is why their improvement in daily activities may hamper. When any patient have difficulty doing daily activities after stroke, then contact a qualified occupational therapist.

The writer is an occupational therapist at the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospitals (NINS&H). Email: [email protected]