Specialised palliative care training for physicians, nurses held

A four-day specialised training workshop was held for physicians and nurses to equip them with essential skills in palliative care.

AYAT Education, with the support of Dhaka Bank, in partnership with Kumudini Welfare Trust, organised the Life Nursing Education Consortium (ELNEC) in Mirzapur, Tangail.

Over 70 nurses and faculty members from 20 public and private nursing colleges across Bangladesh participated in the programme.

Specialized nurses from abroad provided training in pain and symptom management, loss and grief, mental health and self-care, and ethics.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rokeya Sultana, Secretary to Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Md Azizur Rahman, and Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) Director General Professor Dr Md Titu Miah were present on the closing ceremony.

Harvard University Professor and Bangladesh Program Director at MGH Dr Bimalangshu R Dey, Simmons University's Dean of School of Nursing Dr Heather Shlosser, Simmons University's Professor Emerita Anne-Marie Barron, University of Nebraska Medical Center's (UNMC) Dean of College of Nursing Lepaine Sharp-McHenry, Chairman and Managing Director of Kumudini Welfare Trust Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery (DGNM) Mosammat Monju Akhter, and Chief Patron of AYAT Education Nusrat Aman shared their experience and insights with the participants.

Palliative care aims to provide relief to those suffering from severe illnesses, manage physical symptoms and emotional stressors, and provide mental and spiritual support.

Although vital to healthcare system, Bangladesh is reported as being among the worst in providing palliative care to its citizens.