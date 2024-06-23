Severe health impacts of child marriage

Researchers in Liberia and Sierra Leone have found a close link between child marriage and negative reproductive and maternal health outcomes among young women. Researchers found that more than half of women aged 20–24 in these countries married before turning 18, and more than one in ten married before turning 15.

The study published in the PubMed, conducted with data from the 2019–2020 Liberia and 2019 Sierra Leone Demographic and Health Surveys, highlighted several troubling trends. Women who married before 18 were more likely to experience early and high fertility, meaning they had children at a younger age and often had more children. They also had less control over when and how many children they had.

The situation was particularly severe for those married before 15. These young women faced greater challenges in accessing essential healthcare services. In Liberia's North Central region, those married at 15–17 were less likely to have skilled attendants during childbirth or to give birth in a medical facility. Similarly, in Sierra Leone's North Western region, women married before 15 were less likely to have institutional deliveries or receive adequate prenatal care.

These findings underscore the need for targeted interventions to address child marriage and improve health outcomes for young women. By focusing on education and healthcare access, especially in the most affected regions, it is possible to make significant strides towards better futures for these young women.

This study highlights the urgent need for action to support young women ensuring they have the health care and opportunities they deserve.