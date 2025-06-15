Rising COVID-19 cases essential steps to protect yourself and others

As COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in many parts of the world, it is crucial for individuals and communities to take proactive measures to slow the spread of the virus. The pandemic is not over, and with new variants emerging, the risk of infection remains significant.

First and foremost, vaccination continues to be the most effective way to protect yourself and others from severe illness. If you're eligible and haven't been vaccinated yet, now is the time to get your shots. Additionally, if you're due for a booster dose, make sure to get it to ensure lasting protection.

Mask-wearing remains important, especially in crowded indoor spaces or areas with high transmission rates. Even if you are fully vaccinated, wearing a mask reduces the risk of spreading the virus, particularly if you are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.

Maintaining physical distancing is another critical step. Avoid large gatherings, particularly indoors, and try to keep a safe distance from others when possible. This helps limit close contact, which is one of the main ways COVID-19 spreads.

Frequent handwashing and the use of hand sanitisers are essential practices, as the virus can survive on surfaces for extended periods. Clean your hands regularly and avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Finally, if you experience symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, self-isolate and seek medical advice. Remember, don't panic—stay calm and follow the guidelines. Avoid spreading false rumours or unverified information that can cause unnecessary fear and confusion.

By following these steps, we can work together to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from the growing threat of COVID-19.