Recommendations for influenza vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the recommendations for the viral composition of influenza vaccines for the 2025 influenza season in the southern hemisphere. The announcement was made at an information session after a 4-day meeting on the composition of influenza virus vaccines. The meeting is held twice annually, once for the southern and once for the northern hemisphere.

The recommendations issued are used by the national vaccine regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies to develop, produce, and license influenza vaccines for the following influenza season. The periodic update of viruses contained in influenza vaccines is necessary for the vaccines to be effective due to the constantly evolving nature of influenza viruses, including those circulating and infecting humans.

The WHO recommends that trivalent vaccines for use in the 2025 southern hemisphere influenza season contain the following:

Egg-based vaccines

• an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

• an A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2)-like virus; and

• a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

Cell culture-, recombinant protein-, or nucleic acid-based vaccines

• an A/Wisconsin/67/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

• an A/District of Columbia/27/2023 (H3N2)-like virus; and

• a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

The recommendation for the B/Yamagata lineage component of quadrivalent influenza vaccines remains unchanged from previous recommendations:

• a B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus

Source: World Health Organisation