Recognising the quiet signals: Early detection and symptoms of breast cancer

Waking up on a seemingly ordinary day, you might notice something different—perhaps a slight change in your breast or an unusual feeling. It is easy to dismiss these subtle signs, but they could be your body's way of signalling something important, like breast cancer. Understanding the signs and symptoms, even the most subtle ones, could save your life.

For many people, breast cancer starts quietly. There are no loud alarms, no dramatic symptoms—just a small change that could be simple to overlook. The most common early sign is a new lump in the breast or armpit that does not go away. While many lumps are harmless, some can be firm with irregular edges, more likely indicating cancer. Others might be softer, with rounded edges, or even small and difficult to detect. This is why it is so crucial not to ignore any new lump, especially since not all breast cancers present as a lump.

Your skin might also try to get your attention. Imagine your breast skin taking on a dimpled, rash-like appearance, almost resembling the peel of an orange. It might turn red, thick, or develop a strange texture. These changes are simple to dismiss but can be serious indicators that something is happening beneath the surface. Swelling in the armpit or near the collarbone could mean that breast cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, which are small organs that play a crucial role in your immune system.

Changes in your nipple are another important sign. If your nipple suddenly starts pulling inward, feels itchy, burns, or develops sores, it is worth investigating further. Unusual nipple discharge, whether clear, bloody, or any other colour, is a red flag that should not be ignored.

Even when there does not seem to be anything wrong, breast cancer can still be present. That is why regular mammograms are vital, especially if you are over 40 or have a family history of the disease. Early detection through routine screening can make all the difference in successfully treating breast cancer.

But it is not just about finding cancer early—understanding the variety of symptoms can be life-saving. For example, inflammatory breast cancer is a rare but aggressive type that often presents with symptoms similar to an infection. Your breast might feel warm, swollen, and red, or the skin could become dimpled, leathery, or ridged. These symptoms are often mistaken for an infection, which can delay critical treatment. That is why it is essential to know what to look for and to act quickly if you notice anything unusual.

Men, although far less likely to develop breast cancer, are not immune. About 1% of breast cancer cases occur in men, and the symptoms can be similar to those in women. A lump in the breast or armpit, or changes in the skin or nipple, such as redness, puckering, scales, or discharge, should prompt immediate medical attention.

Even after successful treatment, breast cancer can sometimes return. This recurrence might be in the same breast (local recurrence), in nearby lymph nodes (regional recurrence), or in distant parts of the body (metastatic or distant recurrence). Knowing what to watch for, like new lumps, changes in your skin, or unexplained pain, is crucial for catching a recurrence early.

So, what should you do? Listen to your body. Pay attention to those small changes that might otherwise seem insignificant. If something does not seem right, do not hesitate to consult your doctor. Being proactive about your breast health could be the most important decision you ever make. Early detection, awareness of symptoms, and regular screenings are your best defence against breast cancer. Remember, knowledge is power, and in this case, it is also a lifeline.