Raise health taxes and save millions of lives!

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched the "3 by 35" initiative, urging countries to increase real prices on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by at least 50% by 2035 through health taxes, says a news release. This move aims to reduce chronic diseases and generate vital public revenue amid rising noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), shrinking development aid, and growing public debt.

NCDs, including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, cause over 75% of global deaths. A one-time 50% price hike on these products could prevent 50 million premature deaths over the next 50 years.

Between 2012 and 2022, nearly 140 countries raised tobacco taxes, increasing real prices by over 50% on average. Countries like Colombia and South Africa have seen reduced consumption and increased revenue from health taxes.

The "3 by 35" Initiative introduces key action areas to help countries, pairing proven health policies with best practices on implementation. These include direct support for country-led reforms with the following goals in mind:

1. Cutting harmful consumption by reducing affordability; Increase or introduce excise taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks to raise prices and reduce consumption, cutting future health costs and preventable deaths.

2. Raising revenue to fund health and development; Mobilise domestic public resources to fund essential health and development programmes, including universal health coverage.

3. Building broad political support across ministries, civil society, and academia; Strengthen multisectoral alliances by engaging ministries of finance and health, parliamentarians, civil society, and researchers to design and implement effective policies.

WHO calls on countries and partners to support the initiative and commit to fair taxation policies that protect health and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: World Health Organisation