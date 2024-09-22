Over 50? These problems can sneak up on you

It goes without saying that ageing causes your body organs to age as well. This causes a variety of health issues in elderly life. According to the National Council on Aging, about 92% of the elderly have at least one chronic condition, and nearly 77% have two or more. Here are some of the most prevalent health problems that older adults face.

Outsmart your age: More than nine out of ten older people have a chronic condition, and nearly eight out of ten have more than one. So, you will probably get one sooner or later. There are, however, things you may do to live a healthier life.

High blood pressure: As you age, your blood vessels become less flexible, which strains your circulatory system. Two-thirds of over 60 persons have high blood pressure. Other factors are controllable. Watch your weight, exercise, quit smoking, manage stress, and eat well.

Diabetes: Diabetes is a common incidence as age increases. Diabetes can cause heart disease, renal damage, and blindness. Check your blood sugar with your doctor.

Heart disease: The accumulation of plaque in your arteries is a primary cause of heart disease. It begins in childhood and worsens with age. Heart disease affects roughly 20% of males and 9.7% of women between the ages of 60 and 79.

Obesity: If you weigh far more than is appropriate for your height, you may be termed obese; it's not simply a few extra pounds. At least 20 chronic illnesses have been associated with it, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, and arthritis.

Osteoarthritis: Once, doctors blamed the joint illness on ageing. Genetics and lifestyle may also be factors. Joint injury, lack of exercise, diabetes, and obesity can all contribute.

Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis weakens your bones, which can lead to fractures. A balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D (both are required for strong bones) and frequent weight-bearing activity, such as dancing, running, or climbing stairs, can assist.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): This promotes inflammation and prevents air from entering your lungs. It's a slow-moving condition that can go undetected for years; symptoms generally appear in your 40s or 50s. It can cause difficulty breathing and cause you to cough, wheeze, and spit up mucus. Exercise, a nutritious diet, and staying away from smoking and pollution can all help.

Hearing loss: Nothing indicates "you are getting older" like being asked, "What did you say?" Loud noise, sickness, and your genes all contribute to hearing loss. Some drugs might also cause hearing difficulties. Consult your doctor if you cannot hear as well as you used to.

Vision problems: The bothersome blurriness you experience while trying to read the small print on labels or menus isn't the only threat to your eyesight as you age. Cataracts (clouding of the eye's lens) and glaucoma (a group of eye disorders that affect the optic nerve) can impair your vision. Regular eye exams should be scheduled with your eye doctor.

Bladder problems: Incontinence, either in terms of not going when you need to or going too frequently, is a common concern as we age. Muscle weakness, nerve damage, tissue thickening, and an enlarged prostate are all potential causes. Reducing coffee intake or avoiding heavy lifting are just two examples of lifestyle adjustments that might be helpful.

Cancer: The greatest cancer risk factor is just becoming older. Although the illness does strike the young, the risk increases dramatically between the ages of 45 and 54. Although you have little say over the passage of time or your genetic makeup, you may influence risk factors like smoking and sun exposure.

Depression: Depression is one of the most frequent mental diseases among adults aged 18 and above. Some individuals get depressed as they age, health difficulties arise, loved ones die or move away, and other life events occur.

Back pain: This is very common as people age. Being overweight, smoking cigarettes, not getting enough exercise, and having preexisting conditions like arthritis or cancer all increase the risk. To keep your bones healthy, it's important to maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, and consume enough vitamin D and calcium. In addition, work on your back strength; you will be using it a lot.

Dementia: Alzheimer's disease is a kind of dementia that typically does not manifest itself in people until they are 65 or older. It is not in your power to alter some risk factors, such as your chronological age or family history. However, there is some evidence that a heart-healthy diet and monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar may be beneficial.

Keeping aware of the common health problems your seniors might face helps plan for prevention and stay prepared for any impending health emergency.