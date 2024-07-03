Monsur Ali Medical College: Swachip leader accused of mistreating principal

The principal of a private medical college in the capital's Uttara has accused a leader of a pro-government doctors' organisation of "indecent behaviour".

Kazi Jahangir Hossain, principal of Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College, has lodged a complaint against Md Jamal Uddin Chowdhury, president of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip).

On June 30, the complaint was lodged with Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, detailing an altercation on June 27.

According to the complaint, Jamal and around 50 individuals entered the college premises that afternoon. Subsequently, they stormed into the principal's office with a group of 20-25 people.

The Daily Star obtained CCTV footage showing Prof Jamal entering the college with a group of people at approximately 12:12pm. Later, he was seen entering the principal's room before leaving the hospital around 1:10 pm.

Hossain recounted, "Jamal demanded a separate room at the college and insisted on involvement in management decisions, which I explained required trustee board approval."

He added, "He and his group shouted and behaved discourteously."

In response, Jamal denied the allegations, saying, "We are aware of several irregularities occurring at the hospital."

Refuting the allegation against him, he said, "I did not disrespect the principal; instead it's him who mistreated me."

He said he had contributed to the college's formation, and is working diligently as a trustee since 2013.

"I remain a trustee and committed to carry out my responsibilities," he added.

When contacted about the dispute, health minister said today, "I have received the principal's letter and have informed the state minister of health about the incident. Necessary actions will be taken accordingly.''

The college, initially named Ummah Medical College, was established in the Mirpur area in the late 1980s. When Awami League came to power in 1996, the medical college was renamed Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College in honour of the then home affairs minister Mohammad Nasim. The campus was also shifted to Uttara.

Following the election of the BNP government in 2001, the institution was renamed Maulana Bhasani Medical College and Hospital. In 2008, with the return of the Awami League to power, the college was again renamed Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College.

Currently operating under a trust, the college admits 140 students annually, generating approximately Tk 30 crore annually from admissions.