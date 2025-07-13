Mastering portion control for healthier eating habits

It sounds simple enough: just avoid overeating. But managing portion sizes is often more challenging than it seems. Many people unknowingly consume more than they intend to, which can lead to weight gain and other health issues. The key to success lies in understanding what a true serving size looks like—and often, it is smaller than we think.

A "serving size" is a standard measure of food that helps you gauge how much to eat. Instead of memorising complex measurements, it is easier to compare serving sizes to everyday objects. For instance:

• Vegetables or fruit: the size of your fist

• Pasta: about one scoop of ice cream

• Meat or fish: roughly the size of a deck of cards

• Chips: a cupped handful

• Apple: the size of a baseball

• Potato: like a computer mouse

• Cheese: the size of two dice or your thumb (from tip to base)

At home, portion control becomes easier with a few simple tricks. Use smaller plates and bowls to naturally limit the amount of food you serve. When preparing meals, serve yourself appropriate portions and avoid going back for seconds. It can be helpful to store any leftovers in pre-measured portions, and freezing excess food in individual servings ensures you do not overeat later.

Dining out also presents challenges, but they are manageable. You can ask for smaller portions or share dishes with a dining companion. If you have dessert, consider splitting it—most restaurant servings are much larger than needed.

At the supermarket, be mindful of bulk-sized snack packs, which often encourage mindless munching. Instead, choose single-serving packages to keep portion sizes in check.

By following these simple strategies, you can make it easier to stick to healthy portion sizes, helping you enjoy your meals without overindulging. Managing portion control is not about restriction—it is about learning what a true serving looks like and making it work for you.