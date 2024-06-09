Impact of household cleaning products on asthma

Comparing traditional, green, and disinfecting wipes

The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology recently published a study that examined the effects of various household cleaning products on asthma. Previous research had already shown a connection between uncontrolled asthma and the use of harsh cleaning chemicals such as bleach and ammonia. Now, researchers wanted to see if "green" cleaning products and disinfecting wipes had similar effects.

In the study, 37,000 people participated in an online survey. Among them, about 1,700 had their asthma under control, while around 500 struggled with uncontrolled asthma. The researchers found that using cleaning products frequently—between 4 and 7 days a week—was mildly associated with controlled asthma but had a much stronger link to uncontrolled asthma.

The findings revealed that people using green cleaning products were 2.4 times more likely to have uncontrolled asthma. Those who used cleaning sprays were 2.7 times more likely, while those using traditional irritant products like bleach and ammonia were 2.8 times more likely. The risk was highest for disinfecting wipes, with a 3.5 times greater chance of having uncontrolled asthma.

Additionally, the study highlighted that individuals who did all their own cleaning without any household help were particularly vulnerable to these effects.