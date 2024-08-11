Identifying and managing cholesterol problems: What you need to know

High cholesterol does not always make its presence known through obvious symptoms, but it can significantly increase your risk of serious health issues such as heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. Here is what to look out for and how you can take charge of your cholesterol levels.

Signs of cholesterol issues: While cholesterol problems themselves do not cause noticeable symptoms, they can lead to conditions that do. Watch for:

• Soft, yellowish growths: Known as xanthomas, these lesions on the skin may signal high cholesterol levels.

• Health conditions: Obesity and diabetes often accompany high cholesterol, indicating a need for a check-up.

• Impotence: In men, high cholesterol can affect artery health, potentially leading to erectile dysfunction.

Steps to manage your cholesterol:

1. Understand your numbers: Cholesterol is not just one figure. Your lipid profile includes "bad" LDL cholesterol, "good" HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides. Regular blood tests can help you track these numbers and understand your risk.

2. Get tested: Even if you feel healthy, high cholesterol can lurk unnoticed. Starting at age 20, aim to undergo testing every 4-6 years. More frequent tests are necessary if you are overweight, diabetic, or have heart disease.

3. Exercise regularly: Physical activity is a powerful way to manage cholesterol. Aim for 30 minutes of brisk exercise, like walking or swimming, several times a week. Even short bursts of activity can be beneficial.

4. Avoid smoking: Smoking lowers HDL cholesterol and raises LDL cholesterol, worsening your cholesterol profile. Quitting can improve your cholesterol and overall heart health.

5. Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight, especially around the abdomen, can negatively affect cholesterol levels. Even a modest weight loss can make a significant difference.

6. Limit saturated fats: Cut back on red meats, full-fat dairy, and tropical oils. Instead, opt for lean meats and low-fat dairy. Avoid trans fats found in many processed foods.

7. Address underlying conditions: Managing related health issues like diabetes and obesity can help improve cholesterol levels. Work with your doctor to treat these conditions effectively.

When to seek medical advice: Consult a doctor if you notice yellowish skin growths or if you experience symptoms like chest pain, dizziness, or slurred speech, which could be linked to high cholesterol.

Taking these steps can help you manage your cholesterol and reduce your risk of serious health problems. Stay proactive and work with your healthcare provider to keep your cholesterol in check.