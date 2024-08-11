High rates of intimate partner violence among adolescent girls: A global concern

A staggering number of adolescent girls around the world are experiencing intimate partner violence, with nearly a quarter of those in relationships—close to 19 million—subjected to physical and/or sexual violence by the time they reach 20 years old. This alarming statistic comes from a new analysis by the World Health Organisation (WHO), published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. The study also found that 16% of these girls experienced such violence in just the past year.

"Intimate partner violence is starting alarmingly early for millions of young women around the world," said Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of WHO's Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research Department. This early onset of violence has severe health consequences, including injuries, depression, anxiety disorders, unplanned pregnancies, and sexually transmitted infections.

The study highlights that violence against adolescent girls is most prevalent in lower-income regions, such as Oceania (47%) and central sub-Saharan Africa (40%). Central Europe (10%) and central Asia (11%), in contrast, have lower rates. Factors like lower secondary school enrolment for girls, weaker legal property rights, and child marriage significantly increase the risk of violence.

To combat this issue, WHO emphasises the need for targeted support services and preventive measures tailored for adolescents. Strengthening girls' access to education, securing gender-equal property rights, and ending child marriage are critical steps towards reducing partner violence. WHO plans to release new guidelines on preventing child marriage by the end of 2024.