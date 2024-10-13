Health benefits of coffee consumption

Recent research has revealed unexpected health benefits linked to coffee, despite earlier recommendations to limit intake due to heart disease concerns. Many studies have controlled for factors such as age, sex, and lifestyle influences, allowing researchers to isolate coffee's effects. Notably, a UK study in 2022 found that adults who drank more unsweetened or sugarsweetened coffee had a lower risk of dying from cancer and other causes over a seven-year period, while artificially sweetened coffee showed no notable impact on mortality.

Colorectal cancer prevention: Drinking four or more cups of coffee daily may lower the risk of colorectal cancer by 11-24%.

Endometrial cancer prevention: According to a study, women consuming four or more cups of coffee daily had a 25% lower risk of developing endometrial cancer compared to those who had just one cup. This reduction increased to 30% when compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Liver cancer and cirrhosis risk reduction: Research indicates that individuals drinking one or two cups of coffee daily have a lower risk of liver cancer. Those consuming three to four cups had about half the risk, and those drinking five or more cups had about one-third the risk. A Japanese study noted a 76% decrease in liver cancer risk for those consuming at least five cups daily, particularly benefiting those with hepatitis C.

Skin cancer risk reduction: Studies revealed that individuals consuming more than three cups of caffeinated coffee monthly had a 17% lower risk of basal cell carcinoma. Drinking four or more cups daily was linked to a 20% reduced risk of malignant melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.

Prevention of type 2 diabetes: In Finland, a study found that men drinking 10 or more cups daily had a 55% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those consuming two or fewer cups. Women in the same category experienced a 79% reduction.

Suicide risk reduction: Two long-term studies showed that each additional cup of coffee consumed daily was associated with a 13% decrease in suicide risk. One study found a 50% lower risk among women who drank two or more cups daily compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Brain health and aging: Research suggested that coffee consumption could enhance cognitive function and slow age-related cognitive decline.

Risks associated with coffee: Certain risks must be considered. Studies indicate that consuming 300 mg of caffeine (about two to three cups) can decrease fertility and increase the likelihood of low birth weight in infants. Women over 65 who consume more than four cups daily may have a higher risk of hip fractures.

Heart diseases and stroke: Coffee consumption has potential cardiovascular benefits. Moderate intake is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, with some studies suggesting that drinking 3 to 5 cups a day may decrease heart-related issues. Coffee is rich in antioxidants, which can help mitigate oxidative stress and inflammation.

Overall, coffee consumption appears to provide more health benefits than risks for most individuals. Even one cup daily can reduce the risk of various diseases. However, women trying to conceive, those who are pregnant, and individuals over 65 should consider limiting their coffee intake.

The writer is an associate professor in the Department of Endocrinology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.