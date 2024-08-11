Global call for enhanced pandemic research

In a pivotal move for global health security, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have emphasised the need for an expanded and accelerated approach to pandemic preparedness. Announced at the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, this new strategy underscores the importance of broadening research efforts to include entire families of pathogens rather than focussing solely on individual threats.

The WHO R&D Blueprint for Epidemics' latest report advocates for a shift in how we approach pandemic research. Instead of concentrating on pathogens with immediate perceived risks, the strategy calls for the use of prototype pathogens to develop a comprehensive understanding of entire pathogen families. This broader focus aims to create versatile tools and countermeasures that can be rapidly adapted to new and emerging threats. It also emphasises the need for enhanced surveillance to better understand pathogen transmission, infection mechanisms, and immune responses.

Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, highlighted the importance of this expanded research approach. He compared it to illuminating a dark area by studying prototype pathogens, which could reveal unknown pathogens that might currently be overlooked. This strategy is particularly crucial for resource-scarce regions with high biodiversity, where novel pathogens may exist but remain under-researched.

The report is the result of collaboration among over 200 scientists from more than 50 countries. It evaluated 28 virus families and one core group of bacteria, encompassing 1,652 pathogens. Researchers assessed epidemic and pandemic risks based on factors such as transmission patterns, virulence, and the availability of diagnostic tests, vaccines, and treatments.

To support this global effort, WHO is establishing Collaborative Open Research Consortia (CORCs) for each pathogen family. These CORCs will serve as research hubs, bringing together scientists, developers, funders, and regulators from around the world. The aim is to foster greater research collaboration and ensure equitable participation, particularly from regions where pathogens are likely to emerge.

This comprehensive approach seeks to strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics and enhance our ability to respond swiftly to unforeseen threats, ultimately aiming to protect global health more effectively.

Source: World Health Organisation