Empowering you to beat low back pain

World Physiotherapy Day, observed on September 8th each year, is a global event dedicated to recognising and promoting the significant contributions of physiotherapists to healthcare. In 2024, the theme is "low back pain," a condition that affects a substantial portion of the population worldwide.

Understanding low back pain

Prevalence: Low back pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal disorders, affecting approximately 80% of people at some point in their lives. It is a leading cause of disability and can impact daily activities, work, and overall quality of life.

Causes: Low back pain can arise from various factors, including poor posture, muscle strain, herniated discs, degenerative conditions, and sedentary lifestyles. It may be acute (short-term) or chronic (lasting more than three months).

Impact: The impact of low back pain is significant, leading to considerable economic burden due to healthcare costs and lost productivity. It can also result in emotional distress and reduced social participation.

Role of a physiotherapist

Assessment and diagnosis: Physiotherapists are skilled in assessing and diagnosing the underlying causes of low back pain. They use a combination of physical examinations, patient history, and sometimes imaging studies to understand the condition.

Treatment approaches: Physiotherapy offers several effective treatment methods, including:

• Exercise therapy: tailored exercise programs to strengthen the back muscles, improve flexibility, and enhance overall function.

• Manual therapy: techniques such as spinal manipulation and mobilisation to relieve pain and improve mobility.

• Education: teaching patients about posture, body mechanics, and lifestyle modifications to prevent recurrence.

• Pain management: strategies to manage and reduce pain, including modalities like heat, cold therapy, and electrotherapy.

Prevention: Physiotherapists also play a crucial role in preventing low back pain by promoting ergonomic practices at work and home, encouraging regular physical activity, and advising on proper lifting techniques.

Importance of the theme

Awareness: Focussing on low back pain raises public awareness about the prevalence and impact of the condition. It helps people understand that effective treatment and management options are available.

Education: The theme provides an opportunity to educate both patients and healthcare professionals about best practices for managing and preventing low back pain.

Advocacy: Highlighting low back pain helps advocate for better resources, research, and policies to support individuals affected by this condition.

Support: It brings attention to the valuable work of physiotherapists and encourages those experiencing back pain to seek professional help for effective management and recovery.

By concentrating on low back pain for World Physiotherapy Day 2024, the global community acknowledges the widespread challenge it presents and emphasises the essential role of physiotherapy in addressing and alleviating this common issue.

The writer is the Chairman & Chief Consultant of Dhaka City Physiotherapy Hospital.

Email: [email protected]