Efforts on to create 'unique health ID' for all

Health minister tells JS

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen informed parliament today that efforts to create a shared health record and provide a "unique health ID" for every citizen are underway.

"The work of providing unique health IDs has started in certain hospitals on an experimental basis. So far, 1,403,889 IDs have been issued under the pilot programme," he said in response to a query from Awami League MP Mahmud Hasan Ripon.

The minister mentioned that 67 hospitals have been included in the automation initiative as part of the HIS and e-Health operation plan led by the MIS branch of the Department of Health.

Plans are in place to extend automation to all hospitals.

Addressing dengue management, Sen said the MIS branch has developed an online platform for dengue reporting, ensuring immediate availability of test results and preventing duplicate reports.

"Dengue focal persons have been appointed in all government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals to manage logistics," he added.

Currently, 2,15,752 litres of IV fluid, 8,87,569 saline sets, 26,135 mosquito nets, and 1,01,159 dengue test kits are available across 54 hospitals. Additionally, 1,11,000 dengue test kits have been supplied to 64 districts, with 88,000 kits in reserve.

In response to queries, Sen revealed that currently there are 6,557 seats in 72 private medical colleges and 37 government medical centres. He also mentioned plans for Chinese investment to enhance hospital service quality.