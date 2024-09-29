Does my medical condition affect my anger?

Experiencing anger is a natural part of being human, but frequent and intense outbursts can harm both your health and relationships. Understanding the possible underlying medical reasons for your anger can help you address the issue effectively.

Dementia and anger

Various forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia, can lead to increased frustration and aggressive behaviours as the condition progresses. These outbursts can be particularly challenging for carers, who may need to identify immediate triggers, such as physical discomfort or difficulties in communication.

Medications and anger

Some anxiety medications, particularly benzodiazepines, can occasionally cause irritability or aggressive behaviour as a side effect. This risk may be heightened in individuals with a history of aggressive tendencies. If you notice changes in your mood while taking these medications, it is essential to consult your healthcare provider.

Autism spectrum disorder

Anger and frustration can be common among individuals on the autism spectrum. Outbursts might occur due to sensory overload, stress, or changes in routine. For many, difficulties in communication can exacerbate feelings of anger, making it crucial to identify triggers and develop coping strategies.

Impact of cholesterol medications

Statins, which are often prescribed to lower cholesterol levels, have been associated with increased aggression in some studies. Low cholesterol can lead to reduced serotonin levels, which may contribute to irritability and mood swings.

Depression and irritability

Depression is frequently accompanied by irritability, particularly in men, who may express their feelings through anger. This anger can be directed outward or turned inward. Thankfully, both therapy and medication are effective treatments for depression.

Diabetes and emotional responses

A diagnosis of diabetes can bring about a range of emotions, including anger, particularly if it requires significant lifestyle changes. Fluctuating blood sugar levels can also affect mood, so maintaining stable glucose levels is important for emotional balance.

Epilepsy and behaviour hanges

Individuals with epilepsy may exhibit aggressive behaviour following seizures due to confusion and fear. Certain anti-seizure medications can also lead to changes in behaviour, particularly in children.

Liver health and emotions

Chronic liver issues can manifest as irritability or anger. Conditions like cirrhosis or hepatitis can lead to a buildup of toxins in the body, resulting in hepatic encephalopathy, which can cause personality changes.

Hormonal changes in women

Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation or menopause can significantly impact mood. Conditions like premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) can cause extreme anger and irritability due to changes in hormone levels.

Strokes and emotional changes

Experiencing a stroke can damage the areas of the brain that regulate emotions, leading to increased irritability or behavioural changes. This emotional shift is not uncommon after such a significant health scare.

Hyperthyroidism

An overactive thyroid, or hyperthyroidism, can lead to heightened anxiety and irritability. Effective treatment is crucial to managing these symptoms and maintaining emotional stability.

Wilson's disease

This rare genetic disorder, which results in copper accumulation in the liver and brain, can affect personality and behaviour if it impacts the frontal lobe, leading to increased anger and frustration.

If you suspect that a medical condition or treatment is influencing your anger, it is vital to consult with a healthcare professional. They may recommend counselling or other therapeutic options.

To help manage your anger, consider these strategies:

• Engage in deep breathing exercises and positive self-talk.

• Share your feelings with supportive friends or family.

• Keep a journal to track your thoughts and emotional responses.

• Practice assertive communication in healthy ways.

• Look for humour in everyday situations.

By recognising the potential medical influences on your emotions, you can take proactive steps toward managing your anger more effectively.

The writer is a public health specialist.

E-mail: [email protected]