Committing to accessible family planning for youth

The 9th National Youth Conference on Family Planning 2024 in Dhaka brought together over 500 young advocates, health experts, and policymakers dedicated to advancing reproductive health rights for Bangladeshi youth. Organised by SERAC-Bangladesh, the two-day event began on October 29 and centered on the theme, "Empowering Youth: Ensuring Access to Family Planning through Expanded Reproductive Health and Education, Improved Nutrition and Health, Life Skills, Climate Justice, and Gender Equality," highlighting a comprehensive approach to adolescent health.

In his opening remarks, Md Saifullahil Azam, Director General of the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), urged the youth to work actively toward achieving FP2030's commitments, emphasising their crucial role in meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). UNFPA's Dr Iliza Azyei added that reaching the "three zeros" of zero unmet family planning needs, zero preventable maternal deaths, and zero gender-based violence was pivotal, with young people positioned as essential players in this mission.

International voices reinforced this message of partnership and collaboration. Patricia Mengech, Director of the Population, Health, and Nutrition Office at USAID Bangladesh, stressed that lasting success in adolescent health requires collective effort. Edward Cabrera from the Canadian High Commission highlighted Canada's commitment to inclusive family planning services, describing access as "essential for a healthier, equitable future."

Youth speakers were a highlight, presenting innovative, community-driven solutions. Md Nazmul Hasan shared insights into the Volunteer Peer Leader (VPL) model under USAID's Shukhi Jibon project, showcasing how youth-led approaches empower adolescents to advocate for their family planning rights.

A vibrant exhibit zone transformed health education into an engaging experience. Partners like Ipas, Share-Net Bangladesh, SERAC, Pure Earth, Jhpiego, and Marie Stopes Bangladesh facilitated interactive activities, including a reproductive health-themed Ludo game and a puppet show, which captivated attendees and deepened their understanding of health issues.

Throughout the conference, various sessions covered pressing topics. Pathfinder International led a session on climate resilience and the role of youth in SRHR during natural disasters, while Marie Stopes Bangladesh advocated inclusivity by focusing on family planning access for adolescents with disabilities.

In a life skills education session, FP2030 and Dr Muhammad Munir Hossain from UNFPA Bangladesh highlighted the importance of equipping youth with the tools to make informed health choices.

Representing the Bangladesh Medical Students Society, Iftikhar Ahmed Sakib, and BYHAN's Songita Sarker advocated for policy changes to remove barriers to reproductive health for youth, energising attendees to pursue broader youth-focused health solutions.

At the conference, USAID's Adolescent Health Activity panel, moderated by Dr Nayan Chakravarty of Mott MacDonald, focused on empowering youth in health decision-making.

A new addition this year was a session on adolescent nutrition led by NutriTeens and International Adolescent Health Week (IAHW2024). Experts like Dr Md Saiful Islam, Asfia Azim, and Dr Md Shamsul Haque discussed how proper nutrition supports both mental and physical health, forming a foundation for a stronger generation.

UNICEF and the Global Financing Facility addressed mental health and financing youth health programmes.

The conference concluded with a scientific poster presentation showcasing youth-led SRHR innovations.

Dr Abu Jamil Faisel received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Tasnia Ahmed was recognised for Youth Excellence, Md Masum Billah as Adolescent Champion, and UNFPA Bangladesh for Exemplary Partnership.

This landmark conference was powered by partners such as USAID's Adolescent Health Activity, Global Affairs Canada, Bangladesh Youth Health Action Network, Coalition of Youth Organisations in Bangladesh, FP2030, Global Financing Facility, HealthBridge Foundation, Ipas Bangladesh, Jhpiego, Mott MacDonald, Marie Stopes Bangladesh, Pathfinder International, Share-Net Bangladesh, Youth Coalition for Climate Justice, and UNFPA Bangladesh.

As the event concluded, attendees left with a renewed dedication to championing accessible family planning for Bangladeshi youth, with the momentum from these discussions and collaborations set to drive policy changes, strengthen partnerships, and inspire young advocates to shape an empowered and equitable future.