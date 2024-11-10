Pneumonia remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries like Bangladesh. The 2024 theme for World Pneumonia Day (November 12), "Championing the Fight to Stop Pneumonia," highlights the urgent need to address this preventable and treatable disease.

Pneumonia accounts for a substantial proportion of deaths among children under five, particularly in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. In Bangladesh, pneumonia is the leading cause of childhood mortality, followed by diarrhoeal diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 18% of all child deaths in the country are attributed to pneumonia.

Each year, an estimated 80,000 children in Bangladesh are hospitalised due to pneumonia, with around 16,000 of them succumbing to the illness. The incidence is notably higher in remote and underserved areas where access to healthcare is limited, and contributing factors like malnutrition and air pollution are prevalent.

In Southeast Asia, pneumonia also represents a significant health burden, with nearly 5 million new cases reported annually. Factors such as overcrowded living conditions, poor sanitation, limited healthcare access, and high levels of indoor air pollution—particularly from cooking with solid fuels—further exacerbate the disease's impact.

While progress has been made in expanding vaccination coverage through initiatives like the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), much work remains. Effectively combating pneumonia requires a comprehensive approach, including improving immunisation, enhancing access to antibiotics, reducing exposure to indoor air pollution, and increasing public awareness.

This year's World Pneumonia Day (November 12) calls on governments, healthcare providers, and communities to champion the fight against pneumonia. By investing in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment strategies, it is possible to significantly reduce the burden of pneumonia, saving countless lives in Bangladesh and beyond.

Dr Rahat Bin Habib is an Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) at Saheed Sayed Nazrul Islam Medical College, Kishoreganj.

Dr ARM Luthful Kabir is a Professor (Paediatrics) at Ad-Din Medical College, Mogbazar, Dhaka.